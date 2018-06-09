EC Memorial prepares for Sectional Final rematch with Bay Port

Eau Claire (WQOW) — For the third consecutive season, the Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team is back in the Division 1 Sectional Final. The Old Abes rolled past Stevens Point in the semifinal yesterday, 7-1. Over that span, Memorial hasn’t lost a single home game.

Now, the Old Abes draw a familiar face, top seeded Bay Port, in a rematch of last year’s Sectional Final. The Pirates edged Memorial 3-2, in overtime last season, keeping the Old Abes from making a return trip to State. Memorial certainly hasn’t forgotten about last year’s loss or their missed opportunity.

"You go down in an overtime last year, and the kids want to come back, and I know both teams return a lot, if not the majority, of their roster from the previous year, so it’s going to be a fun one," head coach Scott DeRusha says, "That’s why we do this. That’s why we play the game, to get those butterflies, and have some fun competing against really good teams."

"After the game last year coach made us promise that we were going to take him to state. He didn’t get to go the year before with us because his wife was having a baby at the time," explains senior forward Abigail Stow, "First things first, we had to get to the game, so we’re there, and they’re a great team, phenomenal team, number one in the State right now. It’s going to be a tough game for sure."

The Old Abes and the Pirates meet tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M. in Wausau West.