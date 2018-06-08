‘Breakfast in the Valley’ celebrates 22 years in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Early birds got a tasty breakfast on Friday. Thousands of Chippewa Valley locals flooded to the Eau Claire Exposition Center for a meal.

The 22nd annual ‘Breakfast in the Valley,’ hosted by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce had muffins, eggs, and of course, those famous Wisconsin cheese curds. Organizers estimated serving around 3,500 people with the help of more than 350 volunteers, some up since 2 a.m. Friday morning getting things ready. The purpose of the event was to celebrate local farming and agriculture.

"When you look at the farming industry today, much smaller than it ever has been," said David Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. "Still, the agriculture industry is the second [biggest] industry in the state of Wisconsin. These are hidden businesses for the most part, so it’s nice that people do come that one day a year to help celebrate it and to tell these people thank you, we appreciate what you do for us."

Besides filling up bellies and learning about local businesses, guests could also participate in raffles and watch a milk chugging contest. News 18’s own Aaron Rhody joined in on the fun, but unfortunately couldn’t bring home the gold.