MUST SEE: Delivery person fulfilled a special request

Texas (CNN)- An amazon deliver person usually has one job: deliver the package, but this delivery person in Texas is getting praise for fulfilling a special request. Vanessa O’shea bought a novelty doormat that reads "please hide packages from husband". So that’s exactly what this amazon employee did, hiding the package behind a porch chair. The O’sheas captured the humorous delivery on their doorbell security camera and say they had a good laugh over it. The video has already been seen more than 9 million times on facebook.