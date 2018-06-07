EC native Dalton Roach drafted by Astros

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Yet another local product has made it to the big leagues.

Eau Claire native, Eau Claire Memorial alumnus, and former Express pitcher Dalton Roach was drafted 642nd overall in the 21st round by the defending World Series Champion Astros. Roach finished his senior season at Minnesota State Mankato with an 8-2 record, a 3.30 era, and struck out 86 batters. Roach was named the winner of the Brett Tomko award in 2017, bestowed to the most outstanding pitcher in college baseball at the NCAA Division II level. In his junior season, Roach also became the single season strikeout record holder at Mankato, with 128 punch outs.