Menomonie native Terrin Vavra drafted by Rockies

Minneapolis (WQOW) — Another local product from the Chippewa Valley has made it to the big leagues.

Menomonie native, and current Minnesota shortstop Terrin Vavra was drafted with the 18th pick in the third round of the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies Tuesday afternoon. After he got the news, Vavra says the first phone call went to his father, current Detroit Tigers quality control coach and former Minnesota Twins bench coach, Joe Vavra.

"My dad was the first phone call after I talked to the Rockies’ scout. He’s obviously thrilled," Terrin says, "He didn’t have the chance to be here, but I know he’s pulling for me from afar and appreciate everything that he’s done to help me get here. I’m thankful for everything right now."

Though he’s excited with the news, Terrin says his mind remains focused on performing well with the Golden Gophers, who head to the NCAA Super Regional this Friday in Oregon, "My mind’s kind of on what’s before me with the Gophers, and I’m excited for this opportunity with the Rockies, but I’m really looking forward to this weekend, and getting a chance to compete where no Gopher team has competed before."

Vavra and the Golden Gophers will take on Oregon State for game one of a possible three game series this Friday, at 4 P.M.