Sports Overtime – Friday
HS TRACK & FIELD
WIAA State Championships – Day 1
For a link to live results, click here
BOYS HS TENNIS
WIAA State Individual Championships
Division 1 doubles: Grant Wolfe-Max Loen (EC Memorial), win 2nd round match, drop 3rd round match
Division 2 singles: Sean Bochman (Altoona/Fall Creek) wins 2nd round & quarterfinals matches, advances to semifinals
For all Division 1 & 2 brackets, click here
HS BASEBALL
WIAA Regional Finals
Division 2
(3) ELLSWORTH 5
(1) PRESCOTT 3
Division 3
(2) CUMBERLAND 5
(1) WEBSTER 13
For a link to all baseball brackets & results, click here
HS SOFTBALL
WIAA Regional Finals
Division 3
(4) AMERY 1
(1) PRESCOTT 4
For a link to all softball brackets & results, click here