Sports Overtime – Friday

HS TRACK & FIELD
WIAA State Championships – Day 1

For a link to live results, click here

BOYS HS TENNIS
WIAA State Individual Championships

Division 1 doubles: Grant Wolfe-Max Loen (EC Memorial), win 2nd round match, drop 3rd round match
Division 2 singles: Sean Bochman (Altoona/Fall Creek) wins 2nd round & quarterfinals matches, advances to semifinals

For all Division 1 & 2 brackets, click here

HS BASEBALL
WIAA Regional Finals
Division 2

(3) ELLSWORTH   5
(1) PRESCOTT   3

Division 3

(2) CUMBERLAND   5
(1) WEBSTER   13

For a link to all baseball brackets & results, click here

HS SOFTBALL
WIAA Regional Finals
Division 3

(4) AMERY   1
(1) PRESCOTT   4

For a link to all softball brackets & results, click here
 

