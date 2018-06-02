Sports Overtime – Friday

HS TRACK & FIELD

WIAA State Championships – Day 1

For a link to live results, click here

BOYS HS TENNIS

WIAA State Individual Championships

Division 1 doubles: Grant Wolfe-Max Loen (EC Memorial), win 2nd round match, drop 3rd round match

Division 2 singles: Sean Bochman (Altoona/Fall Creek) wins 2nd round & quarterfinals matches, advances to semifinals

For all Division 1 & 2 brackets, click here

HS BASEBALL

WIAA Regional Finals

Division 2

(3) ELLSWORTH 5

(1) PRESCOTT 3

Division 3

(2) CUMBERLAND 5

(1) WEBSTER 13

For a link to all baseball brackets & results, click here

HS SOFTBALL

WIAA Regional Finals

Division 3

(4) AMERY 1

(1) PRESCOTT 4

For a link to all softball brackets & results, click here

