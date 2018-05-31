Macks softball trying to enjoy the ride

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) — The McDonell Central softball team is one more win away from a spot in the WIAA State Tournament.

Tuesday, the Macks outlasted Greenwood, 8-5, in a sectional semifinal, when McDonell took advantage of a seven-run fifth inning. Another win would send McDonell to state for a third time in the last four seasons, which is why head coach Chelsea Seckora wants her team to enjoy this latest playoff run.

"I think we’re kind of getting used to this, but it’s not something we should take for granted," Seckora says, "because it’s absolutely something you’ve got to cherish because it doesn’t come along every year, it takes a little bit of luck and a lot of talent, so these girls should be extremely proud of themselves and the hard work they put in to get here."

McDonell Central will face Drummond in the sectional final, at Gilman. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 P.M.