Storm damage reported in Chippewa, Dunn, Barron counties

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) — Strong storms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon and left damage behind.

In Elk Mound, the storm took down trees and power lines near North Holly Avenue. Xcel Energy workers were on scene, working to get power restored. According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, roughly 60 customers were affected by the outage. Elk Mound Fire Chief Les Shafer expected cleanup to take roughly four hours. He also warned residents to keep an eye out for any future pop-up storms while the weather remains hot and humid.

In Chippewa County, a News 18 viewer reported trees down on 180th and 120th avenues.

In Barron County, widespread power outages have been reported. According to Xcel Energy. more than 1,400 people are without power due to the storm.