Tampa (CNN) – Tampa International Airport had a special delivery Friday from a service dog named Eleanor Rigby.

The two-year-old lab went into labor while her owner was waiting to board a flight. The delivery went well, and Ellie is now a mom with eight puppies.

She had seven boys and one girl. Tampa firefighters took pictures and video of the new family, and posted them on Twitter.

The new family missed their flight back to Philadelphia.