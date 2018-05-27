HS Softball: Sectional preview

(WQOW) — After yesterday’s softball action, Regional Champions have been crowned, the plaques have been handed out, and a number of area teams find themselves just two wins away from a berth in this year’s State Tournament.

One of those is Chippewa Falls in Division 1. The third seeded Cardinals delivered an all around performance in the Regional Final, shutting out the 6th seed, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 5-0. Pitcher Mallory Sterling continued her recent dominance in the circle, going the distance for Chippewa’s second straight shutout in the post season, and her success helped the team find their footing offensively.

"The first couple innings we were kind of slow. We weren’t really getting the bat on the ball," says senior outfielder Brooke Rooney, "But we rallied, we came back, and we did what we needed to do."

"It’s super exciting. These girls have worked hard and continued to work hard," explains head coach Kate Fjelstad, "We’re going to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, come back Monday ready to get after it for Tuesday, and they’re ready for it."

The Cardinals will travel to second seeded Marshfield for the Sectional semifinals this Tuesday.

Three teams from the Western Cloverbelt conference advance to Sectionals as well, including second seeded Altoona in Division 3. Tied with third seeded Elk Mound at three runs apiece in the bottom of the 6th, Averie Varsho delivered the go ahead run, and secured Altoona’s second straight Regional Title with a 4-3 win.

"Coming back and winning, and just deserving the plaque, that felt pretty good," senior catcher Brooklynn Arbs says.

"We had a goal to win the conference, but that didn’t happen," head coach Chris Maurina explains, "Then we said this is another really good goal, so we got the regional championship and we hope to keep on rolling next week. We got it last year too, and we got to the Sectionals, but fell a little short, so trying to make that not happen this year."

Altoona will face Prescott in the Sectional semis this coming Tuesday.

Over in Division 4, Eau Claire Regis punched their ticket to the next round with a 9-1 win over Augusta. The third seeded Ramblers erupted for 7 runs in the top of the seventh to clinch their second Regional Title in the past three seasons. Now, the focus shifts towards top seeded Thorp, a team the Ramblers were confident in meeting at this point.

"There was no reason it couldn’t be us that made it this far," head coach Mark Wirz intones, "You know, Thorp will be a challenge, we knew we’d have to eventually deal with Thorp, and so it’ll be a great game Tuesday. We beat them there earlier in the season, and that’s a little bit of a confidence builder, but I think both teams are going to be anxious to compete."

And lastly, in Division 5, the defending State Champions McDonell Central passed their toughest test of the season so far. Down by 1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Macks scored twice, getting the go-ahead run on Liz Rietschel’s sac fly to top Immanuel Lutheran, 3-2. It’s McDonell’s third regional title in the past 4 seasons, and any external pressure that success might bring, only makes the team stronger.

"These girls know what it takes to be great, and to make it to the next level, and to keep moving on in the playoffs," says head coach Chelsea Seckora, "It is not easy. These girls know that the pressure is going to be put on them."

"Everyone wants to come out and beat us, but we just take that as motivation to do our best," Rietschel explains, "We knew what we were coming into, we knew that we have a bullseye on our back, and we knew that we just had to play hard."

The top seeded Macks will host the second seed, Greenwood, on Tuesday at 5 p.m.