‘Dude Be Nice’ program spreads positivity at South Middle School

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Kindness and recognizing good work was the thought behind a special assembly at South Middle School Friday.

Students and staff cheered for Craig Walter, a custodian at the middle school, who was recognized for his never-ending effort to keep the school in tip-top shape. It was all part of the "Dude Be Nice" program, which South staff said promotes positivity from students to faculty.

Student Council advisor, Ashley King, told News 18 the program is really sinking in with the students.

"It’s always important to do what’s expected, but sometimes those small things that often go unrecognized, people are actually seeing what you’re doing, and little efforts do make a big difference in the lives of many people," said King.

Walter said he was very surprised and has no idea he meant so much to everyone at the school.

"Well, I’m stunned, I don’t even know what to say. I had no idea that anything like this was even going on," said Walter "I’m just doing my job, trying to do the best I can everyday, and never expected anything like this at all, so I’m shocked and stunned."

Students agree, he is well deserving of such a big celebration.

"He’s at every event, always helping. Even today, it’s his event and he’s helping for it, he doesn’t even know," said Matt Olson, a student at South. "He’s always there doing something, and it really helps everybody."

Fellow student Kaitlyn Ard said, "He just always goes above and beyond helping the school."

The "Dude Be Nice" program has only been at South for a year, but King said the students who work on the committee enjoy it, and the staff are always thankful, so she hopes it will continue for a long time to come.