Cobban Bridge receives $4.7 million in state money for replacement

Chippewa County (WQOW) – The Chippewa County Highway Department is receiving millions of dollars from the state DOT to replace the Cobban Bridge.

Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said in a press release, Hwy TT, also known as the Cobban Bridge, has been awarded up to $4,720,084 in state bridge funds.

Initial cost estimates to replace the bridge at its current location were approximately $8.5 million, however the state has since implemented a “replace in kind” policy. This policy requires local units of government to construct projects to minimum design standards when utilizing state funding.

The new bridge would be approximately 26 feet wide with a length of 500 feet over 7 bridge spans. Roadway approaches to the bridge would only be the minimum length and needed to construct the bridge and would not address any further roadway realignment. Final design and construction costs are currently estimated at $6.8 million.

Typical funding in the State’s Local Bridge Program is 80 percent State and 20 percent local, however, the funding limit of $4,720,084 places the county’s share at approximately $2.1 million, or 31 percent. The Chippewa County Highway Committee will discuss funding availability at the next meeting on June 27. Currently there are no final design or construction funds budgeted for this project.

The existing bridge was closed to traffic on August 2, 2017 due to safety concerns. It is estimated that about 300 vehicles per-day traveled the existing bridge prior to closure.

Related Story: Board approves replacing Cobban Bridge