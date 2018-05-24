Horse shot in Eau Claire County, authorities seek your help

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The sheriff’s office said a horse was shot in rural Eau Claire County Wednesday, and now they’re looking for your help in finding who did it.

According to Eau Claire County Sheriff Lieutenant Cory Schalinske, the department was called to a property on County M in Bridge Creek around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Someone called reporting a horse had been shot

When they arrived, they found the horse had cuts and was bleeding from the legs and stomach. It was determined the horse was shot with a shotgun, likely earlier that day. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots that morning.

Schalinske told News 18 it will take a week or two to determine if the horse will live.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask you to call 715-839-4972 or Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477 (715-874-TIPS).