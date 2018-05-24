Bluegrass on Badger concert in Eau Claire gets relocated

Eau Claire (WQOW)- People braved the heat for Bluegrass on Badger.

The concert began last year on a front porch, but after its success, the city asked the coordinator to relocate to Boyd Park.

Josh Rizzo grew up listening to bluegrass music, and he’s been playing his guitar on his front porch for six years, and always wanted to have a free porch concert.

About 300 people came to his porch concert last year, and because it was a huge turnout, they needed to relocate so everyone could come.

"Our goal for this event is to build community. We love the east side hill and we just want to be outside with our friends, and meeting our friends and having a nice time in the place that we love," said Rizzo.

Rizzo said Olive Sings and Eggplant Heroes are two of the bands playing Thursday night.

He said there are two food trucks along with snow cones for people to buy.

The concert is free and it ends at 9:30 p.m.

