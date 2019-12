London (CNN) – A London area dog has become a foster father to nine abandoned ducklings.

The Labrador, named Fred, lives at Mountfitchet Castle, a tourist attraction in Stansted. The ducklings were found abandoned after their mother disappeared.

10-year-old fred quickly stepped up and has been babysitting ever since. Unsurprisingly, the internet is loving it.

Fred’s become an overnight sensation thanks to his puppy love for his feathered friends.