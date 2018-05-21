EC Regis unveils new outdoor practice field

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Saturday afternoon, Eau Claire Regis unveiled their new practice facility.

What was originally a natural grass surface has been completely renovated to a turf field, complete with rubber pellets and a drainage system. The Regis/McDonell girls soccer team christened the field by winning their first match on the new turf on Saturday, 5-1 over Merrill, but plenty of other sports will be able to use the facility as well. Regis Catholic Schools President Mark Gobler says that this will only help the sports culture at Regis.

"I think it will give our kids a sense of pride that they have a nice facility to go to, and that now with the drainage system and everything involved, they can come out here. In fact if it snow a couple inches, we can brush it off and still play on it. So it’ll really be nice for expanding the number of hours to use this facility."

Regis will begin laying asphalt for the track and building proper fencing around the field next week.