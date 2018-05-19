UWEC student graduates early and debt free

Eau Claire (WQOW) – It is that time of year again, graduation season, and on Saturday, hundreds of UW-Eau Claire students said farewell to campus.

Each student has their own unique experience at Eau Claire’s four-year university, but one Blugold crammed her experience into just three years. Not to mention, she waved goodbye to college life debt free.

"Definitely pushed the credit limit on every semester," said Katheryn Dietlin. "So, it was 18 credits every semester, but it was definitely worth it. Forty hours a week. I mean it was full-time if not more per week depending on all of my jobs. Classwork, I don’t even know, a lot."

She said you may have to give up some free time, but paying off student debt before commencement is not impossible. Dietlin graduated with a marketing degree and will be starting her career at Thrivent Financial right here in Eau Claire.