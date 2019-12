Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – An event raising money to fight Neurofibromatosis (NF) kicked off at Irvine Park on Saturday. The total funds left organizers in awe.

"We raised $15,436. All that stays local for NF," said Crystal Reith who lost her daughter Myshell to NF.

Kickin’ it in the Park remembered those who have died from NF. The event consisted a one and three mile walk, lunch and raffle.