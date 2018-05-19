‘Camporee’ teaches local scouts how to act in an emergency at CVTC

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Our local scouts could one day save a life, thanks to some very important training.

The Boy Scouts of America and Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) held an emergency services spring Camporee on Saturday. Scouts camped out and could learn about CPR, fingerprinting, fire extinguishing and traffic safety.

"The kids get merit badges for each thing they’re working on," said Matt Bartels, co-chair for Camporee event. "And it could also be a good life experience or a good career opportunity for each of the kids to go into in the future."

More than 200 kids and their families showed up for the event and even got to have a little fun around the campfire afterwards.