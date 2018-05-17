EC Cavaliers, EC Bears to hold Billy Noss benefit game on Memorial Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Two Eau Claire amateur baseball teams plan to hold a benefit game for the late Billy Noss on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.

Last week, Noss passed away at the age of 78, He was a well-known member of the community as a Special Olympian, an honorary Eau Claire Police officer, a security officer for various local events, and a bat boy and ball boy for high school and amateur baseball teams.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears have met in baseball at Carson Park on Memorial Day in recent years, but these two teams have worked together to organize "Pack the Park for Billy." All gate admissions and t-shirt sales will be donated to the Eau Claire Adult Special Olympics in Billy Noss’ memory. The goal is to make this day an annual event.

"When they brought the idea to me, I was like, why not do this," says Cavaliers Vice President Nicole Brannigan, "this is a perfect opportunity to raise money for a great cause while also honoring someone who did all of this for the community. Billy was there, he was the one if he knew you or not, he made you feel welcome, he made you feel part of the community."

Reed Pecha has played for the Bears since their inception in 1998, and managed that team from 2008-17, when he drove Billy to and from Bears home games.

"I think it’s a great opportunity," says Pecha, "not only to raise money but a great opportunity to bring the whole baseball community together for one person that meant so much to Eau Claire and Eau Claire baseball, and to play a game with two historic teams."

Organizers are hoping to raise around $10, 000 this year. The Bears vs. Cavaliers game on Memorial Day is scheduled to begin at 1:00 P.M.