College Sports – Wednesday

Greensboro, North Carolina (WQOW) — UW-Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson shoots a 3-over par 75 in the second round of the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Isaacson, who shot a 69 Tuesday to tie for second place in the individual standings, now sits at even par for the tournament, and is in a six-way tie for 12th. Otterbein’s Austin Wells is the leader at 5-under par. The third round of the tournament is set to begin Thursday morning. For the individual leaderboard, click here