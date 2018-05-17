College Sports – Thursday

Greensboro, North Carolina (WQOW) — UW-Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson shoots a third round 73, Thursday, and is in a two-way tie for 13th individually at the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship. Isaacson is at +1 for the tournament, and is eight strokes behind third round leader Brian Peccle, of Methodist. Isaacson has a chance to move up in Friday’s final round, as he sits four strokes back of the two golfers tied for third place.For the individual leaderboard, click here