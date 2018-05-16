DNA hit ties Dunn Co. sexual assault suspect to assaults in Green Bay, Chicago

Dunn County (WQOW) — The suspect in a Dunn County sexual assault case has now been linked to other assaults in Green Bay and Chicago.

A woman told police that Edward Woodberry raped her multiple times in October 2017.

Woodberry was a driver for Courtesy Cab Company. The victim said he picked her up at a bar after a night of drinking. She told police the assaults happened inside the cab and at Woodberry’s apartment and that she was blacking in and out.

She said at one point, Woodberry received a call from the cab company owner and asked her to call the sheriff’s office because he did not want to be involved in her ‘kidnapping’.

When interviewed by police, Woodberry admitted to having sex with the woman, but said it was consensual.

DNA was taken from the victim and put into the DNA Index System. Officials said it was a hit for two unsolved sexual assault cases in Green Bay from 1999 and 2001, as well as a 2007 sexual assault case in Chicago.

Woodberry faces charges of 2nd degree sexual assault in Dunn County. The maximum sentence for that charge is 40 years in prison.