College Sports – Tuesday

Greensboro, North Carolina (WQOW) — UW-Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson is off to a good start at the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships. Isaacson has six birdies as part of a first round 69, which has him tied for second place individually at 3-under par with Emory’s Matt Organisak. Guilford’s Zach Evens is all alone in first place after shooting a 4-under par 68. There’s a three-way tie for fourth place, with those golfers at -2. Due to weather, a number of golfers are unable to finish their first round, which will resume Wednesday at 8:00 A.M., local time. For the individual leaderboard, click here