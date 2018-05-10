Adopt-A-Pet: Autumn!

Autumn is a big, sweet cat. He’s been adopted out and he’s been returned a couple of times because he likes to be king of the castle. He doesn’t get along with other cats. He’s 2 1/2 years old, he is neutered, he’s all good to go. He actually had a urinary tract infection and he’s on a prescription diet, which has cleared things up, but he’s going to need to keep that prescription diet going. But he is a lot of fun, he has this big beautiful coat on him, and he’s already a big guy.

Autumn can be found at the Dunn County Humane Society.

