Gabby Curtis now tied for 7th after 2 rounds of NCAA Regional

Madison (WQOW) — First-round co-leader Gabby Curtis is still contending at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional, but a second round 74 after Monday’s 67 drops her down the individual leaderboard.

Curtis, the Altoona product playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, is tied for seventh individually after two rounds. Curtis is at -3, seven strokes behind second round leader Nicole Schroeder of Oregon State, but just three strokes out of second place.

As a team, Wisconsin sits in 10th place, with one round of the regional remaining.

