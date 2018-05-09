ECM’s Brenden Olson, ECN’s Zach Urdhahl selected in USHL Draft

(WQOW) — Two Eau Claire high school hockey players are selected in Tuesday’s Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft.

Eau Claire Memorial junior Brenden Olson goes to the Des Moines Buccaneers with the 102nd overall pick. This past season, Olson finished with 33 goals and 27 assists, in helping the Old Abes to a runner-up finish at the WIAA State Tournament.

The Lincoln Stars select Eau Claire North sophomore Zach Urdahl with the 142nd overall pick. Urdhahl had 17 goals and 24 assists last season for the Huskies.

Hudson’s Cole Danielson is also selected in the draft, going to the Chicago Steel with the 48th overall pick.