Altoona’s Gabby Curtis tied for 1st after one round at NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional

Madison (WQOW) — Wisconsin is hosting an NCAA Division I women’s golf regional, so you’d expect the Badgers to put their home course knowledge to good use.

No UW player does that better on Monday than senior Gabby Curtis. The Altoona High School product shoots a career-best 67, including five birdies on the back nine. Curtis is tied with Virginia’s Beth Lillie for the individual lead after the first round.

"I think it’s always good to start well," says Curtis, "a couple tournaments this spring I haven’t started so well, so maybe this will be a good start this way and then I can just continue on."

As a team, the Badgers sit in sixth place after one round. The 54-hole regional wraps up on Wednesday.

For the individual and team leaderboards, click here

(WKOW-TV and UW Athletics contributed to this report)