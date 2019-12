China (CNN) – A spectacular aerial drone light show in China broke a world record.

1,374 drones were flown above Xian City to celebrate China’s Labor Day. That breaks the previous record of 1,218 drones.The display lasted 13 minutes, with the drones forming famous Chinese shapes and characters.

The number 1,374 carries a special significance for Xian City. It’s the circumference of the city’s ancient wall, as well as the year the city was expanded.