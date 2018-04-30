MUST SEE: Barista creates incredible latte art

Korea (CNN) – A Korean barista has gone viral for creating incredible works of art on top of lattes.

Kangbin Lee hand-paints colorful scenes on layers of delicious cream. He calls it "creamart". His masterpieces atop the beverages are as eye-opening as the caffeine inside. His Instagram feed features frothy works ranging from recreations of iconic masterworks, to beloved TV and movie characters. Lee has been gaining notoriety for years and has even started teaching creamart classes.

The only problem is that his work may be too beautiful to drink.