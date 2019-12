Meet Our Pet of the Day: Max!

Max is two years old. He’s a medium mixed breed. He loves hot dogs and he is somewhat trained even though he has never had obedience training. He was surrendered to the shelter because he didn’t do very good with smaller children at the home he was at. He is a well behaved dog though, and when he find someone he likes, he sticks to them.

Max can be found at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.