MUST SEE: Spring flowers bloom on Prince memorial

California (CNN) – A memorial to Prince in California has grown a new crown for spring.

Two years ago, artist Christine Stein created the mural to honor the deceased icon and it adorns her yard. This year, a spring surprise added a lovely touch to Stein’s creation. The tree behind the mural blossomed just in time for Easter. Images of the mural quickly spread on social media.

Stein was stunned, and said she didn’t even know the tree behind the mural had flowers.