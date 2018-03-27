MUST SEE: Robot mimics human facial expression

London (CNN) – Charles, a robot that mimics human facial expressions in near-real time was a test subject at Cambridge University’s department of Computer Science and Technology.

Charles’ expressions are generated by a system of computers, cameras, and motors. First, a person’s facial expressions are recorded by a camera, then a computer analyzes positions of features like the mouth, eyebrows, and jaw. The info is sent to Charles, who’s head is wired with small motors called servos. The servos replicate the expression through facial features and head movements. The entire process takes mere seconds.

Scientists want to see if a robot capable of expressions is more likely to engage humans.