MUST SEE: Cougar caught on camera

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WISN) – The cougar spotted near Bark Lake near Colgate earlier this month appears to be sticking around.

A trail camera last Friday recorded images of a big cat walking into a wooded area. If confirmed to be a cougar, it would be the second sighting in 11 days and the third in the area since early February.

The Erin man who owns the camera told WISN 12 NEWS that the sighting is "unnerving."

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Tuesday confirmed that a big cat seen in a surveillance image snapped a week earlier was a cougar. Other recent confirmed cougars sightings were in Fond du Lac, Menomonee Falls and Brookfield.

Anyone with pictures or video footage of any unusual large mammals can complete a Large Mammal Observation Formon the DNR’s website. Officials can use the information provided to help identify the animal.