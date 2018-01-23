Jefferson Award Winner: Andy Neborak

Eau Claire (WQOW) – This month’s Jefferson Award winner is well-known in Eau Claire’s baseball community, but it’s his work off the field that earned Andy Neborak this honor.Neborak said he got his dream job when he was just 24 years old, when he was hired as the general manager for the Eau Claire Express. However, this workaholic was still looking for more."I thrive on being busy," Neborak said. "I like to fill my time with things. I don’t like to go home and sit on the couch."So, Neborak got out into his community."I always say that it’s kind of a void in my life that I didn’t know I had," Neborak said. "I kind of thought I had everything going for me, but then you see the fulfillment in some of that service and it kind of drives you to do more and more."So, more he did. Neborak was one of the founding members of the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club, and is the current president. A self-professed numbers guy, Neborak said he’s been able to see the impact the group has."You see that the need is there," he said. "Hunger isn’t a highly publicized need in this area. There’s a lot of people who don’t know how big of an issue that is, and I really got passionate about that cause."Neborak and the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club have made it their mission to combat hunger. They serve a free Thanksgiving feast, package food for Kids Against Hunger and serve a monthly meal in Chippewa Falls."You saw how thankful those people were for us to be up there for serving food," Neborak said. "Doing that, I realized you can have the worst day possible at work, and if you go up there at 5:00 and serve a meal that night, you’re going to go home and feel pretty good."Neborak said often young professionals who want to volunteer don’t know how to get started. His best advice? Reach out to your employer about service opportunities. He said many will be happy to help point employees in the right direction, or even offer time off, if it helps improve the community.If you know a volunteer making a difference in the community, nominate them for a Jefferson Award here.