tornado
hurricane
strong-t-storms
wintry-mix
freezing-rain
freezing-drizzle
light-rain
rain
flurries
snow
blowing-snow
sleet
fog
wind
cloudy
mostly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy
clear-night
sun
mostly-clear-night
mostly-sunny
isolated-t-storms
scattered-t-storms
heavy-rain
scattered-snow
heavy-snow
default
scattered-showers-night
scattered-snow-night
scattered-t-storms-night
mostly-cloudy
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
Skip to Content
Eau Claire
11°
Rice Lake
13°
Rice Lake
13°
Ladysmith
8°
Marshfield
10°
Red Wing
7°
Menomonie
9°
Black River Falls
13°
St Paul/Lake Elmo
9°
New Richmond
8°
Medford
8°
La Crosse
13°
Minneapolis
6°
Duluth/Sky Harbor
7°
Middleton
13°
Green Bay
15°
Milwaukee
19°
Home
News
Crime & Courts
Your Voice, Your Vote
Digging Deeper
Closs: Missing Barron Teen
Daybreak
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
Submit Closings
Traffic Cameras
Stormtracker 18 Weather App
Kid Pix
Sports
WIAA State Tournament
Magic of March app
Prep Sports
College Sports
Community
Community Calendar
Hometown Business Connections
Contests
Jefferson Awards
Multiplying Good
Tools for Schools
Positively Chippewa Valley
Birthdays (Submit Requests)
Adopt A Pet
Obituaries
Watch
TV Listings
WQOW Live Stream
Eau Claire-La Crosse CW
Decades TV
Court TV
Justice Network
Discover Wisconsin
Contact
Sign up for Email Alerts
Meet the Team
Advertise with WQOW
Advertiser Services
Careers at WQOW
Quincy Media Careers
Actively Aging: Nutrition
September 25, 2017
8:14 am
adwpadmin
Actively Aging
adwpadmin
Related Articles
Actively Aging: Recognizing and preventing hearing loss
February 21, 2019
11:33 am
Actively Aging: Grandparents raising grandchildren as children
January 31, 2019
5:09 pm
Actively Aging: The benefit of pets
December 13, 2018
11:12 am
Actively Aging: Snowbirds heading south for the winter
November 5, 2018
6:45 pm
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset