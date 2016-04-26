Jefferson Award Winner: Ron Decker

Eau Claire (WQOW)- 500 hundred hours on the road and more than 300 meals delivered. Those would be some impressive numbers for any sub shop or pizza parlor employee but Ron Decker has spent all that time behind the wheel unpaid. Ron Decker’s dedication to Meals on Wheels has been road tested. He has spent more than 10 years as a volunteer delivery driver. Aside from that, Ron is a big advocate for Meals on Wheels, volunteering for events and even helping to recruit other volunteers. Those with Meals on Wheels say Ron’s friendly smile and giving heart have helped him form friendships with those who receive meals."Ron delivers every Tuesday on a regular basis out of Sacred Heart Hospital but he’s one of those few volunteers who knows absolutely every route in the entire county," said Kaylynn Stahlbusch, volunteer coordinator with Meals on Wheels. "He is willing to try out something new even if we come up with it at the drop of a hat." After more than 500 hours at the wheel Ron knows nearly every back road in Eau Claire but his path to volunteerism started in a classroom. "30 years of teaching, pretty adequate salary, lots of benefits and retirements been very good," explained Ron. "I feel that I kind of owe it to the people that have been good to me. And who knows, down the line I might need that kind of service too."When it comes to helping others Ron doesn’t seem to have a red light, and while gas powers his car, this volunteer says he is fueled by something much more inexpensive. "A simple thank you, a heartfelt thank you," revealed Ron. "It’s a pretty good reward in itself." Ron is also a long time volunteer with Triniteam. He provides rides to and from medical appointments and helps deliver emergency food to people who are home bound and can’t get to local food pantries. Do you know a volunteer who deserves to be recognized with the Jefferson Award? Nominate them now!